A Deadpool #2 Micro-Review – WHAT Came Out of His Mouth?!?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Deadpool 2, cover, December 2022, Martin Coccolo, Neeraj MenonTITLE: Deadpool #2 
AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong
ARTISTS: Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 14, 2022

As I opened this issue, I wondered just how necessary it is to put “Parental Advisory” on the cover.

Then I saw the panel where a bloody symbiote arm bursts out of Deadpool’s mouth. And I said, “Y’know what? I’m okay with it.”

I’m enjoying Martin Coccolo and Neerah Menon’s art. They’re a good team, and a good fit for Deadpool.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

