A Deadpool #2 Micro-Review – WHAT Came Out of His Mouth?!?

TITLE: Deadpool #2
AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong
ARTISTS: Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)
RELEASED: December 14, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
As I opened this issue, I wondered just how necessary it is to put “Parental Advisory” on the cover.
Then I saw the panel where a bloody symbiote arm bursts out of Deadpool’s mouth. And I said, “Y’know what? I’m okay with it.”
I’m enjoying Martin Coccolo and Neerah Menon’s art. They’re a good team, and a good fit for Deadpool.
