Power Rangers Beast Morphers, “The Greater Good” Review

***As big a Power Rangers fan as I am, I must admit: I’m a little behind on modern PR. Here’s where I attempt to fix that, as I check out episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers!***

SERIES: Power Rangers Beast Morphers

EPISODE: S27:E12 – “The Greater Good”

STARRING: Rorrie D. Travis, Jazz Baduwalia, Jacqueline Scislowski, Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Buchanan

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann

DIRECTOR: Simon Bennett

PREMIERE DATE: June 16, 2020 (UK), October 3, 2020 (US)

SYNOPSIS: The Rangers learn more about Captain Chaku as Ryjack continues to threaten the city.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Ah, so the Putties and the Vivix are sticking around until…er…well, for the foreseeable future. I know what’s coming in a few episodes. But I won’t go into it yet…

For those of us who remember the old VR Troopers TV show, it’s not necessarily an accident that Chaku looks like he could be one of them. Like Chaku, the Troopers were adapted from a season of the tokusatsu show Metal Hero Series.

Ryjack grows himself giant-sized using a gizmo he says he found “in the ruins of Andresia.” Andresia was the decimated home planet of the Silver Ranger, Orion, back in Super Megaforce. Nice reference. These episodes are pretty well-versed in PR lore. I’m digging it.

I know this is the Sentai footage, but Chaku looked awesome in the night shots during the zord battle, specifically right before boarding Reptillobeast (shown below). It was almost like his armor was shining in the moonlight.

What’s the N on Nate’s sweater supposed to stand for? Surely it can’t be his name…can it?

Nate uses a plot convenience machine to change Chaku from a cyborg back into a human. I assume he still has his powers, though. So the Rangers could conceivably call him back from the G5 galaxy to help them. They won’t do that, of course. But in theory, they could.

From a moral standpoint, I’m finding myself wishing Chaku had stayed a cyborg. Make it a “your daughter will love you no matter what” type thing. Granted, they touched on that idea earlier in the episode. But I’d have ended with it too.

