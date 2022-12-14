A Batgirls #13 Micro-Review – A One-Man Show

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #13

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Jonathan Case. Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: December 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Artistically, this is probably the most noteworthy issue of Batgirls yet, as Jonathan Case is a one-man show. He’s on the pencils, inks, colors, and letters, and it all looks positively gorgeous.

There’s a fight between Lady Shiva and Stephanie Brown (in Cassandra Cain’s body) in this issue that’s handled very well. The end result is pretty much what you think it’ll be. But I like how we got there. Specifically, Steph’s strategy against Shiva. It’s a nice character moment for her, despite her not being in her own body.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.