Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #2 Micro-Review – A Guest in the Cave

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #2

AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri

ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Selina Kyle is briefly in this issue, and has a line where she says Bruce Wayne “likes my kitties.” Is that line meant to be dirty? I’m assuming it is…

As part of this reluctant partnership between Batman and the Joker, the latter is held prisoner in the Batcave. He’s restrained and hooded so he can’t move or see anything. But I still wouldn’t have brought him down there. And toward the end of the issue, Nightwing actually falls asleep in his vicinity. Talk about tempting fate. These brilliant detectives look mighty stupid all of a sudden.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.