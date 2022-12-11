A TMNT #135 Micro-Review – Lost in the Woods

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #135

AUTHOR: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This might be the first time in the decade-plus long history of this TMNT comic that I’m not enjoying myself. Which is a shame, as the art by Fero Pe and Ronda Pattison is about as strong as it’s ever been. It just feels like they’re lost in the woods on this “Armageddon Game” story. Between the three books (Armageddon Game and The Alliance being the other two), everything feels very disjointed and convoluted. It’s very uncharacteristic of this book.

And this story is supposed to stretch into the spring? *groans*

