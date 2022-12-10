Power Rangers Beast Morphers, “Intruder Alert!” Review

***As big a Power Rangers fan as I am, I must admit: I’m a little behind on modern PR. Here’s where I attempt to fix that, as I check out episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers!***

SERIES: Power Rangers Beast Morphers

EPISODE: S27:E11 – “Intruder Alert!”

STARRING: Rorrie D. Travis, Jazz Baduwalia, Jacqueline Scislowski, Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Buchanan

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann

DIRECTOR: Simon Bennett

PREMIERE DATE: June 12, 2020 (UK), September 19, 2020 (US)

SYNOPSIS: The Rangers are quick to judge a mysterious newcomer.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

First thing’s first: The Captain Chaku character is adapted from the Space Sheriff Gavan character from Metal Hero Series, another tokusatsu show much like Super Sentai. In Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, the show which Beast Morphers is adapted from, the Gavan character teamed up with the titular heroes. Thus, the footage we see here.

Captain Chaku is voiced by Jack Buchanan. Maybe it’s the old school Power Rangers fan in me, but I could have sworn he was voiced by Sean CW Johnson. Johnson, of course, played Carter back in Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue. Maybe they both just have that authoritative quality to their voices.

One little trivia note about Chaku: He was at one point going to be called the “Silver Senturion,” as a nod to the Blue Centurion character from Power Rangers Turbo. So said Jason Bischoff, the former Global Director for the Power Rangers franchise, on Twitter.

This episode introduces us to Ryjack, a big blue Rhino-looking guy who for some reason has a thick Austrailian accent (provided by Kevin Keys). He’s an intergalactic criminal who wants all the Ranger take from Nate’s vault, which we saw in “The Evox Snare.”

But here’s my question: Why the Austrailian accent? I mean, the things we see on this show are so silly that I guess you could counter with, “Why not an Austrailian accent?” But for whatever reason, every time Ryjack speaks it yanks me right out of the show. Not a fan.

Incidentally, a Rhino is yet another animal that’d be more fitting for a Ranger to have than a jackrabbit, much less a mantis or a beetle. Just sayin’.

Ryjack uses a “Reanimizer” to resurrect Vargoyle. He does so by using the device on Vargoyle’s old blaster. Ryjack is then able to control Vargoyle using an inhibitor collar.

So where does one get a Reanimizer, per se? I don’t care what universe you’re in, that kind of thing would be pretty highly sought after.

Keep an eye on that Reanimizer. I get the sense it’ll be important for certain developments later in the season…

Also, make note of that inhibitor collar. We’ll later see that technology used on a much more high-profile villain.

Ryjack summoning the Vivix from Dino Charge, and especially the Putty Patrollers from Mighty Morphin (shown above), with the Reanimizer was a very pleasant surprise. As an old school PR fan, seeing the Beast Morphers team fight off Putties was a trip.

