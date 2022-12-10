A Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Micro-Review – The Honey Punch?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1

AUTHOR: Cody Ziglar

ARTISTS: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: December 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a bee-themed villain in this issue called Bumbler, and he hits Miles with a move he calls the “Honey Punch.” I really shouldn’t have laughed as hard as I did…

I consider myself more of a casual Marvel fan. And by casual Marvel fan standards, I probably couldn’t have asked for much more from Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1. The art in particular is very strong. It’s got an edgy quality to it that compliments a street-level Spider-Man very well.

This is a solid jumping-on point for new readers, as any good first issue should be.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.