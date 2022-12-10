A Fantastic Four #2 Micro-Review- A Town Called Doom

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #2

AUTHOR: Ryan North

ARTISTS: Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: December 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a really strong character issue for Doctor Doom. That’s saying something, as he doesn’t appear in the issue.

We started this series off by checking in with Ben and Alicia Grimm. This month we check in with Reed and Sue Richards. And (Spoiler Alert!) next issue we check in with Johnny Storm. In terms of starting a new team book in particular, that’s not a conventional approach. But it’s not a bad one. New readers (like myself) get a chance to spend some more time with the characters before we get into the larger-scope stuff.

