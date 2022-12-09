A Daredevil #6 Micro-Review – Elektra vs. Iron Man

Rob Siebert

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Daredevil 6, cover, December 2022, Marco Checchetto, Matthew WilsonTITLE: Daredevil #6
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Rafael De Latorre, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Marco Checchetto & Wilson.
 RELEASED: December 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Elektra has a little dust-up with Iron Man in this issue, at of all places, the White House. As one might imagine, things escalate quickly. Fun stuff.

There’s also a really insightful multi-page exchange between Matt and Bullet, where the former explains what he’s trying to do with the Fist, and their more compassionate take on society. It’s a great exchange in that it makes you want to root for Matt, while also feeling for him as he takes on something so large. This might be the strongest issue of this series yet.

