Toy Chest Theater: Spidey and the Symbiote by Alan Parma

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Spider-Man returns to “Toy Chest Theater” this week courtesy of Alan Parma, who does something with this image that I’ve never seen. He uses hot glue for the symbiote goo that gives Spidey his classic black costume, and ultimately turns Eddie Brock into Venom. The texture of the glue actually looks believable as an alien substance.

What’s more, he went through the hassle of removing the glue from the figure. Nobody ever said thinking outside the box was easy…

Spider-Man, symbiote, Alan Parma

