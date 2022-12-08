TMNT: The Armageddon Game #3 Micro-Review – Filling Space in Space

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #3

AUTHOR: Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Vincenzo Federici, Alex Sanchez (Inker), Matt Herms (Colorist), Jake M. Wood (Letterer). Variant cover by Ray Anthony Height & Gigi Dutriex.

RELEASED: December 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Jennika looks a little pouty, on that cover doesn’t she? I mean, I know things aren’t really going her way at the moment, but c’mon now.

I still feel lost in the woods with this whole Armageddon Game thing. We’ve got some of our heroes handling business on Earth, and then some of them in space. But what are we doing in space? It feels like all the real potential drama is happening planetside, and we’re filling space in…well, space.

The silver lining? We now have Cudley in the IDWverse. (Google him, kids.)

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.