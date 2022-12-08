A TMNT #135 Micro-Review – Ambition and Pay-Off

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #135

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This may be the first time in the decade-plus run of this TMNT title that I’m not enjoying myself as I read. There’s so much going on with this “Armageddon Game” storyline and the scope is all over the place, with dozens of characters to keep track of. Not to mention the fact that with the Armageddon Game book and the Alliance mini, we now have to buy three issues a month to keep up as opposed to just one. This story is ambitious. But that ambition isn’t paying off thus far.

And this stretches out until spring? *groans*

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.