The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #3 Micro-Review – What is Real?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Joker the Man Who Stopped Laughing 3, cover, December 2022, Carmine DiGiandomenicoTITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #3
AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg
ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

From a story perspective, I’m unsure about what I’m seeing in this new Joker series. As in, what’s real and what isn’t. Everything’s very well written and well drawn. I’m just having trouble keeping up. Maybe it’s a case of having to go back and read the last two issues again. But even the back-up, which is visually beautiful thanks to Francesco Frankavilla, ends on a downright bizarre note.

The book’s portrayal of Jason Todd is also a little one-dimensional for my taste. Granted, we don’t get a ton of time with the character. But still…

