Epic Covers: The Avengers #63 by Tom Reilly

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Tom Reilly has proven (in this space as a matter of fact) that he’s good at keeping things simple. That’s exactly what he does here with this variant cover to this week’s The Avengers #63, and we all benefit from it. A simple yellow background, combined with what I would call a simply rendered image of Cap, and the reflection of other Avengers in the iconic shield. That’s a pretty tough formula to beat.

