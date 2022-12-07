Epic Covers: The Avengers #63 by Tom Reilly

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Tom Reilly has proven (in this space as a matter of fact) that he’s good at keeping things simple. That’s exactly what he does here with this variant cover to this week’s The Avengers #63, and we all benefit from it. A simple yellow background, combined with what I would call a simply rendered image of Cap, and the reflection of other Avengers in the iconic shield. That’s a pretty tough formula to beat.

The Avengers 63, cover, December 2022, Tom Reilly

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.