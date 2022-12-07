A Poison Ivy #7 Micro-Review – Plant-Based Justice

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Poison Ivy 7, cover, December 2022, Jessica FongTITLE: Poison Ivy #7
AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson
ARTISTS: Atagun Ilhan, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.
 RELEASED: December 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This is the kind of issue one might picture when thinking about a Poison Ivy series. Our antiheroine taking on a big fracking cooperation with her own brand of plant-based justice. A predictable route to take? Perhaps. But it’s no less satisfying because of it.

Seven issues in, Ivy has settled into her own series quite nicely. I’m very curious to see how much longevity it has compared to, say, the recent Joker series, which lasted 15 issues.

Awesome cover by Jessica Fong. Probably my personal favorite she’s done for this series.

