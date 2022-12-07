A Batman #130 Micro-Review – When Batman Fell to Earth

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman 130, cover, December 2022, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #130
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue kicks off with one of the more dramatic examples of comic book science I’ve seen in recent memory: Batman falling to Earth from the moon. As in, he survives a fast and fiery entry into Earth’s atmosphere wearing nothing but the Batsuit and a breathmask. Offensive? Not necessarily. But enough to take me out of the issue.

On the other hand, Zdarsky’s “I Am a Gun” back-up ends on a fantastic note. Now that is how you stick a landing, folks.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.