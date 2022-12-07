A Batman #130 Micro-Review – When Batman Fell to Earth

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #130

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue kicks off with one of the more dramatic examples of comic book science I’ve seen in recent memory: Batman falling to Earth from the moon. As in, he survives a fast and fiery entry into Earth’s atmosphere wearing nothing but the Batsuit and a breathmask. Offensive? Not necessarily. But enough to take me out of the issue.

On the other hand, Zdarsky’s “I Am a Gun” back-up ends on a fantastic note. Now that is how you stick a landing, folks.

