Astonishing Art: Ghostbusters by Régis Donsimoni

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’m a sucker for a quality animated take on the Ghostbusters. That’s exactly what Régis Donsimoni gives us here.

The figure rendering, the colors, and the blocking are all on point. But I think what cinches it for me is that Louis Tully and Dana Barrett, a.k.a the Keymaster and the Gatekeeper, are quietly watching from the background. This isn’t a creepy image, but that aspect has a creepy quality to it to be sure.

Ghostbusters, Regis Donsimoni

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.