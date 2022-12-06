Astonishing Art: Ghostbusters by Régis Donsimoni

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m a sucker for a quality animated take on the Ghostbusters. That’s exactly what Régis Donsimoni gives us here.

The figure rendering, the colors, and the blocking are all on point. But I think what cinches it for me is that Louis Tully and Dana Barrett, a.k.a the Keymaster and the Gatekeeper, are quietly watching from the background. This isn’t a creepy image, but that aspect has a creepy quality to it to be sure.

