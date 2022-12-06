A Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 Micro-Review – The Bro Hug

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1

AUTHORS: Mark Waid, Sina Grace, Marv Wolfman, Alex Segura

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Dan Mora.

RELEASED: November 29, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue contains four short stories, most of which show us the immediate reactions certain characters have to Superman being back. The best of which, for my money, shows what may be Mark Waid’s best work on Superman and Batman since he’s been back with DC. He writes the two as close friends and confidants, which is a sensible approach given how long they’ve known each other.

Plus, they give each other a bro hug in the opening scene. A Superman/Batman bro hug? I never thought I’d see the day…

