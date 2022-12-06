A Deathstroke Inc. #15 Micro-Review – Year’s End

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #15

AUTHOR: Ed Brisson

ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Veronica Gandini (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Mikel Janin.

RELEASED: November 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“Deathstroke: Year One” ends with an issue that accents the friendship between Slade and Wintergreen. One might compare them to Batman and Alfred. But their dynamic, at least as it’s shown here, is much more about two friends as opposed to surrogate parenthood.

Cool to see Mikel Janin draw Grant and Rose Wilson, as we see on the cover. Though they don’t appear in the issue, which means I have to take a few points off…

This “Year One” story has easily been the highlight of Deathstroke Inc. I’m curious to see where it goes next, particularly after Dark Crisis.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.