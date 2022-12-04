A Detective Comics 2022 Annual Micro-Review – A Villain Problem

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Detective Comics 2022 Annual

AUTHOR: Ram V

ARTISTS: Christopher Mitten, Rafael Albuquerque, Hayden Sherman, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Deron Bennett (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: November 29, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

My eyes glazed over a little bit on this one. Detective Comics has, for my money, a bit of a villain problem right now in that they’re just not that interesting. This annual attempts to fill in some of their background by taking us back to Gotham circa 1776, and it’s simply not that interesting. We see 1776 versions of Batman, Two-Face, and Poison Ivy, which doesn’t do anything for me.

I can’t throw a lot of stones at the execution of the issue, though. Particularly when it comes to Hayden Sherman, who handles the majority of the art.

