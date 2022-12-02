An X-Terminators #3 Micro-Review – Boom-Boom’s Boob-Boob

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: X-Terminators #3 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Leah Williams

ARTISTS: Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Federico Vicentini & Matt Milla.

RELEASED: November 30, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a panel in this issue where Jubilee punches Boom-Boom in the boob. (Boom-Boom’s boob-boob?) Shortly thereafter, they start complimenting Dazzler’s ass. We even get a striptease from Boom-Boom (sorta…).

*Googles Leah Williams* Just checking to make sure X-Terminators isn’t being written by a horny dude.

Don’t mistake that as an insult. This book continues to be a treat, expertly mixing the popcorn fun with the occasional bit of cheesecake. As someone who isn’t well-versed in current X-Men stuff, it’s also fairly accessible. There’s not a lot to complain about here.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.