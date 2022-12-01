Toy Chest Theater: Iron Man by Dan Williams

By Rob Siebert

The obvious imagery this pic from Dan Williams evokes is of Robert Downey Jr. forging his Iron Man armor in the original Iron Man movie. I can practically hear the Ramin Djawadi soundtrack in my head as I look at it.

Interestingly enough, however, Williams didn’t use the MCU version of the costume for the background image. Rather, he went with something more akin to the classic look from the comics, right down to the yellow mask we see above the anvil.

The classic never dies, as they say…

