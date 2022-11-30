Epic Covers: Justice Society of America #1 by Dan Hipp

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The New Golden Age #1 had its ups and downs, which isn’t necessarily what you want to say about the lead-in to your new Justice Society of America series, which begins this week.

But nevertheless, the issue had a strong cover game, as evidenced by this really fun variant from Dan Hipp. Though I must confess, I’m a little confused as to what they’re supposed to be doing. It seems like it’s morning coffee/tea, as evidenced by the cups some of them are holding. Not to mention what appears to be the glow of a sunrise. But then you’ve got Hawkgirl who’s…eating oatmeal? If this cover had a title, it might be “Breakfast with the Justice Society.”

