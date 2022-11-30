A Justice Society of America #1 Micro-Review – The Long Game

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Justice Society of America 1, cover, November 2022, Mikel JaninTITLE: Justice Society of America #1
AUTHOR: Geoff Johns
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Mikel Janin.
 RELEASED: November 29, 2022

Geoff Johns appears to be playing the long game out of the gate with this new Justice Society of America series. We’re not jumping right in with series staples like Green Lantern Alan Scott, The Flash (Jay Garrick), and Wildcat. Instead, we’ve got a time-travel story about Batman’s daughter Helena Wayne, a.k.a. Huntress. It’s not what I expected at all, but I’m not ready to poo-poo the book yet. Let’s see where things go…

At least with Mikel Janin and Jordie Bellaire handling the art, things look pretty.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

