A Detective Comics #1066 Micro-Review – Mixing It Up

TITLE: Detective Comics #1066

AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Ivan Reis, Hayden Sherman, Danny Miki (Inker), Dave Stewart (Colorist), Nick Filardi (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: November 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

These days, Jim Gordon and Harvey Bullock have their own detective. I dig that because, as we’ve seen a bit in recent issues of Detective, it allows Gordon to have his boots on the ground a little more and mix it up alongside Batman.

They’re doing something a little weird with Two-Face here. The character’s good side is in control, but he’s pretending the bad side is in control. All the while, the bad side is talking to Harvey Dent via his inner monologue. It’s a little twisted up, but interesting if you can follow along.

