A Detective Comics #1066 Micro-Review – Mixing It Up

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Detective Comics 1066, cover, November 2022, Evan CagleTITLE: Detective Comics #1066
AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier
ARTISTS: Ivan Reis, Hayden Sherman, Danny Miki (Inker), Dave Stewart (Colorist), Nick Filardi (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.
 RELEASED: November 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

These days, Jim Gordon and Harvey Bullock have their own detective. I dig that because, as we’ve seen a bit in recent issues of Detective, it allows Gordon to have his boots on the ground a little more and mix it up alongside Batman.

They’re doing something a little weird with Two-Face here. The character’s good side is in control, but he’s pretending the bad side is in control. All the while, the bad side is talking to Harvey Dent via his inner monologue. It’s a little twisted up, but interesting if you can follow along.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.