A Batgirls 2022 Annual Micro-Review – A Different Perspective

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls 2022 Annual

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Robbi Rodriguez, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 29, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I thought the body-switch storyline we see here might have been a one-off for the annual. But as it turns out, it’s continuing into Batgirls #13. Thankfully, they’re using it for more than just comedy. There’s the potential for some really nice character exploration with the story. They’ve got me looking forward to more.

Robbi Rodriguez’s style is a little more conventional than what Batgirls has shown us from Jorge Corona and Neil Googe. We didn’t need a break from that more quirky style. But it’s nonetheless nice to see things from what feels like a different perspective.

