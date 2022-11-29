The Amazing Spider-Man #14 Micro-Review – Swinging Out (For Now…)

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 14, cover, November 2022, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Zeb WellsTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #14
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, & Marcio Menyz.
 RELEASED: November 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Good news first: This issue is a potpourri of great art from names like Terry Dodson, Ryan Stegman, Michael Dowling, Kyle Hotz, and more. Truly a joy to look at…

That being said, this issue proved to be a jumping-off point for me. I have little to no interest in the Dark Web crossover stuff, and this issue did very little to pique my interest. That’s always the risk you run with crossover storylines. I’ll probably be back once the book is doing its own thing again.

