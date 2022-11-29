Astonishing Art: Jason David Frank by Bon Bernardo

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Bon Bernardo has been featured on this site before. That’s not an accident. As far as Power Rangers art is concerned he’s one of the best, if not the best, I’ve ever seen. He captures everything almost perfectly. And several days ago, he posted what’s undoubtedly one of the most important and emotional pieces he’s ever done…

I’m still torn up about Jason David Frank’s suicide. I probably will be for a long time. And during a period where so many of us are mourning the loss of this titanic figure from our childhoods (and adulthoods, for that matter), Bernardo came through with this stunning image of JDF ascending into heaven via a white light. Fittingly, it’s not unlike the way the White Ranger descended into the Command Center in “White Light, Part II.”

You are missed, Jason. For more than just Power Rangers. We love you.

