The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 Micro-Review 

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1

AUTHORS: Dan Jurgens, Jerry Ordway, Roger Stern, Louise Simonson

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Jurgens, Brett Breeding, & Brad Anderson

RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

For those of us who were around back when Superman “died” in the early ’90s, this is a nice little supplement featuring many of the same creators who worked on the classic story.

The main feature sees a young Jon Kent learn about the big fight with Doomsday as his father fights an opponent named Doombreaker that’s almost identical. It’s a great performance on both the writing and art side by Dan Jurgens.

Meanwhile Steel gets a back-up story written by his creators Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove. The affection they have for him is evident on the page.

