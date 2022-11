By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Is it cheating to do two Kevin Conroy tribute pieces back-to-back in this space? Even if it is, I don’t care. Kevin Conroy’s loss will weigh heavily on Batman fans for years to come, and Francesco Francavilla is just that good an artist. A fitting tribute to a performer who left an indelible mark on an iconic character.

