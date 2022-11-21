A Thunderbolts #4 Micro-Review – Moving in Two Directions

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Thunderbolts #4 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Jim Zub

ARTISTS: Sean Izaakse, Netho Diaz, Victor Olazaba (Co-Inker), Java Tartaglia (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Izaakse & Nolan Woodard.

RELEASED: November 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It takes a lot of talent and versatility to be able to create art that can be slanted in either a serious or a humorous direction. In Thunderbolts #4, Sean Izaakse and Netho Diaz show they can do both in the span of one issue. That’s by no means a small feat.

This is our penultimate issue, but here’ hoping we see more of Zub’s take on this team. If for no other reason than I’m kind of in love with Eegro. He’s too much fun to fade into obscurity.

