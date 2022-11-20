Batman – One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1 Micro-Review – One Fundamental Flaw

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman One Bad Day Mr. Freeze 1, cover, 2022, Matteo Scalera, Dave Stewart, Mr. FreezeTITLE: Batman – One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1
AUTHOR: Gerry Duggan
ARTISTS: Matteo Scalera, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Deron Bennett (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

My big issue with this…uh, issue, is that it paints Victor Fries as a bad apple even before the accident with his wife that turned him into Mr. Freeze. That waters down the tragedy element that makes the Mr. Freeze origin story so heart-breaking. The issue is otherwise well written and beautifully drawn. But it’s got that one fundamental flaw that drags it down.

On the upside, the story provides a nice glimpse into the kind heart of Dick Grayson, who is still Robin in this story.

