Batman – One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1 Micro-Review – One Fundamental Flaw

TITLE: Batman – One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1

AUTHOR: Gerry Duggan

ARTISTS: Matteo Scalera, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Deron Bennett (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

My big issue with this…uh, issue, is that it paints Victor Fries as a bad apple even before the accident with his wife that turned him into Mr. Freeze. That waters down the tragedy element that makes the Mr. Freeze origin story so heart-breaking. The issue is otherwise well written and beautifully drawn. But it’s got that one fundamental flaw that drags it down.

On the upside, the story provides a nice glimpse into the kind heart of Dick Grayson, who is still Robin in this story.

