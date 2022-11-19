Power Rangers Beast Morphers, “Cruisin’ For a Bruisin'” Review

***As big a Power Rangers fan as I am, I must admit: I’m a little behind on modern PR. Here’s where I attempt to fix that, as I check out episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers!***

SERIES: Power Rangers Beast Morphers

EPISODE: S27:E5 – “Cruisin’ For a Bruisin’”

STARRING: Rorrie D. Travis, Jazz Baduwalia, Jacqueline Scislowski, Abraham Rodriguez, Kelson Henderson (Voice)

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Denise Downer

DIRECTOR: Simon Bennett

PREMIERE DATE: March 28, 2020

SYNOPSIS: Devon pushes Cruise beyond his capabilities in battle.



New around here? Check out the Power Rangers review archive!

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“Cruisin’ For a Bruisin'” didn’t do much for me. Such is the case with most of these Beast Bot centered episodes. They ring hollow, as there’s little basis for a human/robot relationship in reality. I’d much rather they explore the dynamics between the Rangers.

Apparently Apple doesn’t exist in the PR universe. The laptop that Digitron cobbles up early in the episode is clearly an iMac. But of course, they had to disguise the Apple logo by making it a big black circle.

The Beast-X mode armor is underwhelming to me. Perhaps it’s a matter of it being understated compared to other sets of armor we’ve seen on this show. But it left me feeling “meh” by comparison.

Part and parcel to his Beast-X mode, the Blue Ranger can apparently just pull digitized objects out of thin air. Or perhaps out of the surface they’re derived from? During battle he pulls a big steel beam out of a wall, and then later pulls a big boulder out of the ground (shown above). And yet, both the wall and the ground appeared untouched. How does that even work?

I’m guessing “Shut up and don’t question it!” is how it works.

Okay, we get it. Beast Bots are more than just machines. They’re your friends. They say a variation of that line at least three times in this episode. Again, it all rings hollow…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.