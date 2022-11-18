A Gold Goblin #1 Micro-Review – Gold Goblin & Gwen

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Gold Goblin 1, variant cover, 2022, Marco ChechettoTITLE: Gold Goblin #1 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Christopher Cantwell
ARTISTS: Lan Medina, Antonio Fabela (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Variant cover by Marco Checchetto.
 RELEASED: November 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Lan Medina draws a hell of a Norman Osborn. He’s got the trademark wavy hair look down. But he also injects just the right amount of age in the character’s face. He is supposed to be a grandfather, after all.

Perhaps not surprisingly, this story is overplaying the Gwen Stacy card as it relates to Norman’s guilt over his Green Goblin days. At certain points it felt like I was reading a story called Gold Goblin & Gwen. I mean, we get it. She’s dead. No need to hammer that in.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.