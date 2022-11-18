A Gold Goblin #1 Micro-Review – Gold Goblin & Gwen

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Gold Goblin #1 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Christopher Cantwell

ARTISTS: Lan Medina, Antonio Fabela (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Variant cover by Marco Checchetto.

RELEASED: November 16, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Lan Medina draws a hell of a Norman Osborn. He’s got the trademark wavy hair look down. But he also injects just the right amount of age in the character’s face. He is supposed to be a grandfather, after all.

Perhaps not surprisingly, this story is overplaying the Gwen Stacy card as it relates to Norman’s guilt over his Green Goblin days. At certain points it felt like I was reading a story called Gold Goblin & Gwen. I mean, we get it. She’s dead. No need to hammer that in.

