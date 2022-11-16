The Flash #788 Micro-Review – An Insane Mayor?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #788

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (Inker), Matt Herms (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: November 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Deputizing the Rogues, as the new mayor of Central City does in this issue, makes for interesting story possibilities. And thankfully, the story realizes just how insane the whole thing is.

One of the most endearing things about this Jeremy Adams Flash run is how he writes Wally and Linda West. They’re almost impossibly in love. But not to the point that it’s grating. You root for them and their family. That’s a sign of quality writing. And Pasarin, Ryan, and Herms offer some quality art along with it.

