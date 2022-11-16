A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #9 Micro-Review – Fleetfeet?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman World's Finest 9, cover, 2022, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, JokerTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #9
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The big attraction for this issue is seeing Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain do the Joker. They don’t disappoint. Mora even nails the crazed look in the character’s eyes (note the cover).

During this issue, someone calls Kid Flash “Fleetfeet.” I know it’s a joke. But was that an early version of the character’s name? Or maybe a nickname from back in the day? It sounds like a name they’d have come up with back in the ’50s…

