TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #1 Micro-Review – Karai and the Imposter Turtles

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT Armageddon Game Alliance 1, cover, 2022, Roi MercadoTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #1
AUTHOR: Erik Burnham
ARTISTS: Roi Mercado, William Soares (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We see the events of this issue from Karai’s perspective. That’s nice to see, as she hasn’t gotten a lot of focus lately. That’s an advantage of this story having such a wide scope.

We also gain a little bit of insight into our four imposter Turtles. We can flat out say they’re imposters at this point, can’t we?

The Foot Clan’s training facility is apparently in Queens. Is that a weird place to put it? Or do I just not know New York City well enough? Maybe Queens is crawling with ninjas…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

