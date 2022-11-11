TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #1 Micro-Review – Karai and the Imposter Turtles

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #1

AUTHOR: Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Roi Mercado, William Soares (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We see the events of this issue from Karai’s perspective. That’s nice to see, as she hasn’t gotten a lot of focus lately. That’s an advantage of this story having such a wide scope.

We also gain a little bit of insight into our four imposter Turtles. We can flat out say they’re imposters at this point, can’t we?

The Foot Clan’s training facility is apparently in Queens. Is that a weird place to put it? Or do I just not know New York City well enough? Maybe Queens is crawling with ninjas…

