The Amazing Spider-Man #13 Micro-Review – Spidey’s Helmet

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #13

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The high quality, high octane glider battle between Spider-Man and the Hobgoblin(s) continues in this issue. I was surprised to learn along the way that the headpiece on this version of Spidey’s suit is a helmet. It seems obvious in hindsight, especially when you look at how it appears on the cover to this issue. But somehow I missed it…

Does this issue mark the beginning of the end for Norman Osborn’s attempt to be a good guy? I hope not. I’ve actually come to enjoy this little ride we’re on with him.

