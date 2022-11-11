The Amazing Spider-Man #13 Micro-Review – Spidey’s Helmet

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 13, cover, 2022, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Marcio MenyzTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #13
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The high quality, high octane glider battle between Spider-Man and the Hobgoblin(s) continues in this issue. I was surprised to learn along the way that the headpiece on this version of Spidey’s suit is a helmet. It seems obvious in hindsight, especially when you look at how it appears on the cover to this issue. But somehow I missed it…

Does this issue mark the beginning of the end for Norman Osborn’s attempt to be a good guy? I hope not. I’ve actually come to enjoy this little ride we’re on with him.

