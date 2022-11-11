A Wonder Woman #793 Micro-Review – A Trio Reunited

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Wonder Woman #798

AUTHOR: Michael W. Conrad, Becky Cloonan, Jordie Bellaire

ARTISTS: Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau, Wade Von Grawbadger (Inker), Bellaire (Colorist), Kendall Goode (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Yanick Paquette & Nathan Fairbairn.

RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Our main feature is a nice little one-off about Wondie, Superman, and Batman. It’s highlighted, for my money, but how they act as close friends. It’s a feel-good issue in that respect. Hat-tip to Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn for a pretty awesome cover.

This is my first exposure to these “Adventures of Young Diana” back-ups. They’ve got a really cool look to them, reminiscent of something you’d see in one of DC’s graphic novels for kids or young adults. I’m thrilled to see something like that in one of the main books.

