A TMNT #134 Micro-Review – The Other Mutant Turtles

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #134

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Fero Pe draws a damn good Casey Jones. He draws a damn good TMNTverse as a whole, to be honest.

This issue raises an interesting question. We’ve seen these four imposter Turtles attack Mayor Stockman, right? So how many other mutant Turtles did the big mutagen bomb create? We know about Jennika, obviously. But there could definitely be more. Leo, Don, Raph, and Mike aren’t the only mutant turtles in the world anymore. So what does that mean for them going forward?

Despite the cover, no Krang in this issue. Just sayin’.

