A Fantastic Four #1 Micro-Review – A Fantastic Foundation

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Fantastic Four 1, cover, 2022, Alex RossTITLE: Fantastic Four #1
AUTHOR: Ryan North
ARTISTS: Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
 RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’m not sure what I expected when I opened this issue. But what we got? Mr. and Mrs. Ben Grimm trapped in a time loop in the middle of small town USA without any of the other members of the FF? That definitely wasn’t it…

But for the record, I’m not complaining. This is probably unlike first issue there’s ever been to a proper Fantastic Four series. The art by Coello and Aburtov is colorful and fun, and it sets a nice foundation with Ben and Alicia. It’s not what I expected. But I can’t hate on it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.