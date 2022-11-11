A Fantastic Four #1 Micro-Review – A Fantastic Foundation

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #1

AUTHOR: Ryan North

ARTISTS: Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m not sure what I expected when I opened this issue. But what we got? Mr. and Mrs. Ben Grimm trapped in a time loop in the middle of small town USA without any of the other members of the FF? That definitely wasn’t it…

But for the record, I’m not complaining. This is probably unlike first issue there’s ever been to a proper Fantastic Four series. The art by Coello and Aburtov is colorful and fun, and it sets a nice foundation with Ben and Alicia. It’s not what I expected. But I can’t hate on it.

