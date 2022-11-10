Toy Chest Theater: “100m Slash” by John O’Neill

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The title for this edition of “Toy Chest Theater” was originally going to be, “Motivation For Cardio.” A fair enough title, right?

But then I noticed John O’Neill had the perfect name in his caption for this image: “100m Slash.” That’s, objectively, a better title.

Incidentally, I was sorry to hear that Halloween Ends apparently sucked so badly. But in hindsight, was anyone really calling for the Halloween franchise to end? It just goes to show that, like these slashers themselves, some things are just meant to live on and on and on…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.