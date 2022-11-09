The New Golden Age #1 Micro-Review – Fun Ideas, No Coherence

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The New Golden Age #1

AUTHOR: Geoff Johns

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Mikel Janin.

RELEASED: November 8, 2022

Coming in, I was under the impression The New Golden Age was going to be a look at the World War II era DC Universe, what the Justice Society of America was up to during that time, perhaps a little time travel to boot, etc. That’s not exactly what we got

There are a good amount of interesting and fun ideas in here. The trouble is that there’s a lack of coherence between them. For instance, does this take place in the main timeline? Or is it on an alternate Earth? Earth-2, perhaps? Is it a multiverse type thing?

