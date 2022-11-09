Epic Covers: Fantastic Four #1 by Alex Ross

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s an argument to be made that every cover Alex Ross does is epic just because he’s Alex Ross.

But what sticks out to me about the cover to today’s Fantastic Four #1, as opposed to the various other covers Ross has recently done for Marvel, is that it’s a blaze of color. The effect is borderline psychedelic. Thus, not only do we have Ross’ pitch perfect renderings of our four heroes, but he’s taken a step outside the box with them. The FF have, for my money, rarely looked this good.

