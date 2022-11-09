Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Micro-Review – Checked Out

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Dartk Crisis on Infinite Earths 6, cover, 2022, Daniel Sampere, Alejandro SanchezTITLE: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 (of 7)
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Daniel Sampere, Rafa Sandoval (Layouts), Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I hate to say it, but I’ve pretty much checked out of Dark Crisis at this point. The book has simply lacked tension or grip. It might have made for a mildly compelling storyline in the pages of a Justice League series. But a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths? No. Just no.

One of the real shames here is that, while the writing has been a let-down, the art has largely been spectacular. I can’t find many, if any, bad things to say about the performance Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez have turned in.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.