Astonishing Art: X-Men: The Animated Series by Julien Rico Jr

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s been awhile since I’ve seen X-Men: The Animated Series. With X-Men ’97 coming up, I’m definitely due for a rewatch.

This piece by Julien Rico Jr. is more than enough to get you in the mood for said rewatch. You can practically hear the classic theme song just by looking at it. The characters look faithful to how they appeared on the show. But at the same time, Rico did his own thing. What’s not to love?

