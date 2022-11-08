A Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 Micro-Review – The Big Talk

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #17

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Ruairi Coleman, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.

RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is centered around Jon being afraid to talk to his dad about his bisexuality. It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the matter ends on a high note. Because…y’know, his dad is Superman. He says all the right things. But it’s still a nice little window into what I’m sure a large percentage of LGBTQ people go through with their parents. Even those who aren’t as supportive as Superman.

Artistically, the opening scene in this issue is fun. A nice little race sequence between father and son. It made me smile.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.