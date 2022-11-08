A Batman vs. Robin #3 Micro-Review – Damian and the Pig Man

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman vs. Robin #3

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Mahmud Asrar, Scott Godlewski, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Asrar & Nathan Fairbairn.

RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This month Batman fights all his former Robins, who are under mind control, in a big gauntlet to get to Damian. That actually feels right for a Batman vs. Robin story, as opposed to much of what we’ve seen in this book so far.

Case in point, in this issue Robin talks to an anthropomorphic magic pig man for some reason. There’s a Seinfeld joke about pig men to be made here somewhere…

Google it, kids.

