Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 Micro-Review – The Eye Has It

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman and the Joker the Deadly Duo, cover, 2022, Marc SilvestriTITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1
AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri
ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I can’t say Deadly Duo blew me away from a writing standpoint. But let’s be honest: The real draw (no pun intended) here is Silvestri’s pencils, alongside Prianto’s colors. They make a fine team, and put together a pretty good rendition of Batman, Joker, Gotham City, etc.

It looks like there’s a coloring mistake on the cover. Joker is depicted with his fake right eye, as he’s now portrayed in he main line of books. But inside the issue, both his eyes are green. Whoops.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.