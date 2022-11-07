Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 Micro-Review – The Eye Has It

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1

AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri

ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I can’t say Deadly Duo blew me away from a writing standpoint. But let’s be honest: The real draw (no pun intended) here is Silvestri’s pencils, alongside Prianto’s colors. They make a fine team, and put together a pretty good rendition of Batman, Joker, Gotham City, etc.

It looks like there’s a coloring mistake on the cover. Joker is depicted with his fake right eye, as he’s now portrayed in he main line of books. But inside the issue, both his eyes are green. Whoops.

