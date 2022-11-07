An X-Terminators #2 Micro-Review – The Sharpshooter Applied!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: X-Terminators #2 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Leah Williams

ARTISTS: Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Federico Vincentini & Matt Milla.

RELEASED: October 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

X-Terminators continues to be fun. Even sexy, albeit in a low-brow sort of way.

This issue has a little bit of a pro wrestling flavor to it, to the point that Dazzler gets the Sharpshooter submission hold placed on her. That move hurts. I know from experience.

I also genuinely laughed at an exchange between Jubilee and Boom-Boom. The former mentions hubris, and the latter asks how she can be talking about circumcision at a time like this…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.